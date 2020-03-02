Stat of the day
118-0: The record of the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team in American Athletic Conference regular-season games. The Huskies, who joined the AAC in 2013, defeated South Florida 80-39 Monday in their final regular-season game of 2019-20. They are moving to the Big East next season.
