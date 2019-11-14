Stat of the day
4: Players to win an MVP award, rookie of the year award and a Gold Glove before turning 25: the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger (left), who completed the hat trick after being named NL MVP on Thursday; the Reds’ Johnny Bench; and Fred Lynn and Dustin Pedroia of the Red Sox.
