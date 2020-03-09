Stat of the day
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is averaging 30.3 points and 10 assists over his past nine games. At age 35, James is the oldest player in NBA history to average 30 points and 10 assists over a nine-game span. The previous oldest was Jerry West (age 33 in November-December 1971).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.