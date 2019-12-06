Stat of the day

Plus-67: The point differential of the Dallas Cowboys this season, the second-best in NFL history by a team with a losing record through 13 games. The 1963 Detroit Lions had scored 71 points more than their opposition through 13 games (5-7-1).

