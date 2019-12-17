Stat of the day

44.4: Percentage of field goal conversions by Titans kickers this season, the worst in the NFL. It would be the worst conversion rate since 1983, when three teams kicked under 43%. Tennessee’s three kickers this year — Cairo Santos, Cody Parkey and Ryan Succop — are a combined 8 of 18.

