Stat of the day

3: Home runs hit by Giants rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski in a 10-9 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks on Friday. The 28-year-old accomplished the feat in his 70th game in the majors. His grandfather, Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, also had one career three-homer game — he played in 3,308 games total.

