Stat of the day
3: Home runs hit by Giants rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski in a 10-9 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks on Friday. The 28-year-old accomplished the feat in his 70th game in the majors. His grandfather, Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, also had one career three-homer game — he played in 3,308 games total.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.