Stat of the day

1: Players in major league history to hit a home run, steal two bases and pitch in the same game: the Phillies’ Roman Quinn, who did all three things in Philadelphia’s 4-3 loss to the White Sox in 15 innings Friday. In the same game, the Phillies’ Vince Velasquez, a starting pitcher playing left field, threw out the potential go-ahead run in the top of the 14th inning. Velasquez became the first full-time pitcher with an outfield assist since Dodgers reliever Bobby Castillo in 1980.

