Stat of the day

6: Pitchers to post consecutive seasons with 250 strikeouts and an ERA below 2.50 since earned runs became official in both leagues (1913). The Mets’ Jacob deGrom (left), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner who will finish the season with 255 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA, is the sixth. The others, all Hall of Famers: Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, Bob Gibson, Jim Bunning and Sandy Koufax.
