Stat of the day

2,038: Rushing yards for the Baltimore Ravens, who rang up 263 yards on the ground in Sunday’s rout of the Texans. The Ravens are the seventh team since 1970 — and the first since the 1978 Patriots — with at least 2,000 yards in their first 10 games. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had 86 yards rushing Sunday, giving him at least 60 in seven consecutive games, surpassing former Virginia Tech star Michael Vick (2004) of the Falcons for the longest streak by a QB. Jackson’s 1,483 yards rushing are the most by a quarterback in his first two seasons, surpassing the Panthers’ Cam Newton (1,447).
