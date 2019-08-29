Stat of the day

141: Home runs hit on the road this season by the Twins, a major league record. Minnesota hit three in Thursday’s win over the White Sox to eclipse the previous record for road home runs of 138, set by the Giants in 2001. The Twins have 261 overall home runs this season, six shy of the record set by the Yankees last year.

