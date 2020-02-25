Stat of the day
1,003: Career rebounds for Stanford’s Sabrina Ionescu (left), who racked up 21 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in Monday’s win over Stanford. Ionescu has 2,467 points, 1,041 assists and 1,003 rebounds, becoming the first player in college basketball history — male or female — to join the 2,000-1,000-1,000 club. The triple-double was the 26th of her career, extending her own NCAA record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.