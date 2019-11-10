Stat of the day
158.3: Perfect passer rating for the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (left) in Sunday’s rout of the Bengals. Jackson, who also had a perfect rating in Week 1 vs. Miami, is the sixth quarterback in NFL history with multiple career games with a perfect passer rating and the second to do it twice in one season (Ben Roethlisberger, 2007).
