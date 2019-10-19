Stat of the day
4: Pitchers in postseason history to start a postseason game on zero days rest after finishing the previous game. The Astros’ Brad Peacock (left) started Saturday night’s Game 6 of the ALCS after recording the final three outs against the Yankees in Game 5. The others, all in the World Series: Doc White for the White Sox in 1906, Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown for the Cubs in 1910 and Firpo Marberry for the Senators in 1924.
