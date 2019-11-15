Quote of the day
4: Career 30-point triple-doubles for Mavericks swingman Luka Doncic after going for 33 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists Thursday against the Knicks. That ties Jerry West for the second-most such games in a player’s first two seasons in NBA history. Oscar Robertson holds the record with 41.
