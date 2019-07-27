Stat of the day

3: Home runs hit by the Red Sox’s Mookie Betts (left) in Friday’s win over the Yankees. It’s the fifth time in his career Betts, the reigning AL MVP, has had a three-homer game, tied for second in major league history with Joe Carter, Dave Kingman, Mark McGwire and Alex Rodriguez. First is Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa with six. Betts, 26, is the only one of this group to have five three-homer games before his 30th birthday.

Tags

