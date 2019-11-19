Stat of the day

2: Players in NBA history under the age of 21 with a 40-point triple-double. Dallas’ Luka Doncic, at 20 years old, totaled 42 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 117-110 win over San Antonio on Monday. LeBron James reached the mark in April 2005, also at age 20.

