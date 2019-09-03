Quote of the day

5,749: Home runs hit throughout Triple-A baseball this season — over 2,000 more than last year’s total (3,652). The Triple-A level used the same baseballs as Major League Baseball for the first time this year, which have also contributed to a dramatic increase in power in the majors.

