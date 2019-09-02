Stat of the day

2: College football players in the past 15 seasons to accumulate 300 passing yards, three passing TDs, 150 rushing yards and three rushing TDs in game: Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel in 2012 and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (left) in Sunday’s 49-31 win over Houston. Hurts was playing in his first game since transferring from Alabama.

Tags

