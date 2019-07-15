Stat of the day

3-6: Serena Williams’ record in the finals of WTA Tour-level events since the start of the 2016 season. Williams went 30-2 in such finals from 2012-15 but has lost her past three — last year at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open and Saturday at Wimbledon.

Tags

