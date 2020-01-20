Stat of the day

321: Weight of Titans offensive lineman Dennis Kelly (left), who became the heaviest player with a postseason TD catch in Sunday’s loss in the AFC championship game. At 6-foot-8, Kelly also tied Philadelphia’s Harold Carmichael as the tallest player in NFL history to catch a TD pass in the playoffs.

