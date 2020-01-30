Stat of the day

693: Goals for the Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin (left), who scored his 35th of the season in Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Predators to move past Steve Yzerman for ninth on the NHL’s career list. Ovechkin’s next goal will tie Mark Messier for eighth. Ovechkin also became the fourth player in league history to record 35 goals in at least 12 seasons, joining Mike Gartner (14 times), Wayne Gretzky (13) and Marcel Dionne (13).

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription