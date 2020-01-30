Stat of the day
693: Goals for the Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin (left), who scored his 35th of the season in Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Predators to move past Steve Yzerman for ninth on the NHL’s career list. Ovechkin’s next goal will tie Mark Messier for eighth. Ovechkin also became the fourth player in league history to record 35 goals in at least 12 seasons, joining Mike Gartner (14 times), Wayne Gretzky (13) and Marcel Dionne (13).
