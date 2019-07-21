Stat of the day

6: Winning margin in strokes for Shane Lowry (left) at the British Open. Lowry is the fourth golfer in the past 50 years to win his first major by more than five strokes. The others: Rory McIlroy at the 2011 U.S. Open (eight strokes), Louis Oosthuizen at the 2010 British Open (seven) and Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters (12).

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription