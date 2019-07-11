Stat of the day
100: Match wins at Wimbledon by Roger Federer (left), who joined Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert as the only players with 100 wins at a single major in the Open era. Navratilova won 120 matches at Wimbledon, and Evert won 101 matches at the U.S. Open. Federer also has won 186 matches on grass, one more than Jimmy Connors for the most by a man in the Open era.
