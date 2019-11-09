Stat of the day

0: Balls left in the bag of golfer Eddie Pepperell (left) after Pepperell hit four or five — his playing partners weren’t sure — balls into the water on the par-5 fourth hole Saturday at the European Tour’s Turkish Airlines Open. Playing partner Martin Kaymer said Pepperell putted with a wedge on the previous hole and added Pepperell’s antics reminded him of the movie “Tin Cup.” Pepperell could have borrowed a ball from one one of his playing partners and incurred a two-shot penalty but declined.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription