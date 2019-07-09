Stat of the day

190: Home runs hit by the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, through 90 games this season. That total is more than any Triple-A team had last season in a full 144-game schedule. The jump is credited to Triple-A using the same baseballs as the major leagues — where record home run rates are also being set. The Twins lead the majors with 166.

Tags

