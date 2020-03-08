Stat of the day
9: Receiving touchdowns by wide receiver Cam Phillips (above) of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, after hauling in three more TDs in a victory over the Seattle Dragons on Saturday. Entering Sunday, nobody else in the XFL had more than four receiving touchdowns, and Phillips, a former standout at Virginia Tech, was also the league leader in receiving yards with 455.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.