Stat of the day

9: Receiving touchdowns by wide receiver Cam Phillips (above) of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, after hauling in three more TDs in a victory over the Seattle Dragons on Saturday. Entering Sunday, nobody else in the XFL had more than four receiving touchdowns, and Phillips, a former standout at Virginia Tech, was also the league leader in receiving yards with 455.

