Stat of the day
4: Wins by the Baltimore Ravens this season of 34 points or more, including Monday night’s 45-6 throttling of the Los Angeles Rams. Only one other team has ever had four-such wins: the 1920 Buffalo All-Americans of the American Professional Football Association, which was the very start of the NFL.
