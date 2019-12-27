Stat of the day
8: Two-point field goals made by the Brooklyn Nets in their loss to the Knicks on Thursday night, the fewest by an NBA team since the Lakers and Pistons made four apiece in a Nov. 22, 1950 game that ended 19-18. The fewest made field goals in the shot clock era (since 1954-55) was 11, which was accomplished twice. Overall Thursday, Brooklyn hit just 21 of 78 shots from the field (26.9%) in the worst shooting performance by a team in the league this season.
