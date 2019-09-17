Stat of the day

45: Home runs hit by Royals outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler (left) through Monday, putting him into a tie with Angels superstar Mike Trout for the most in the American League. Soler came into the year with 38 home runs across five seasons, with 12 being his previous career high for a season.

