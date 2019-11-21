Stat of the day

454: NHL victories by Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist following New York’s 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Lundqvist tied Curtis Joseph for fifth on the all-time list, behind Martin Brodeur (691), Patrick Roy (551), Roberto Luongo (489) and Ed Belfour (484).

