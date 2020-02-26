Stat of the day
18-0: The Los Angeles Lakers’ record this season when LeBron James scores 30 points. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that’s the most wins without a loss in 30-point games to start a season in NBA history.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.