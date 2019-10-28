Stat of the day
460: Passing yards for the Falcons’ Matt Schaub in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. At 38 years and 124 days old, Schaub, a former UVA standout, became the third quarterback 38 or older to pass for at least 450 yards in a game in NFL history, joining Peyton Manning (479 at 38 years, 195 days old) and Tom Brady (466 at 38 years, 48 days old).
