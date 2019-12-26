Stat of the day

0: Free throws made (on one attempt) by the Rockets’ James Harden (left) in a loss to the Warriors on Christmas Day. Even after Wednesday, Harden is averaging 10.9 made free throws per game and is on pace for 918 makes this season, which would shatter the mark of 840 set by the Lakers’ Jerry West in the 1965-66 season.

Tags

