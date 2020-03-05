Stat of the day
39: Margin of victory for the Memphis Grizzlies in their rout at Brooklyn on Wednesday night, which followed a 39-point beatdown of the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday. The Grizzlies are the third team in NBA history to win consecutive road games by 35 or more points, joining the 1969-70 Knicks and the 2006-07 Spurs. Both of those teams went on to win the NBA championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.