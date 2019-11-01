Stat of the day
194: The combined points of Miami Heat rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro through five games this season. The only pair of NBA rookie teammates with more points through the first five games of a season were Wilt Chamberlain and Joe Ruklick with the 1959 Philadelphia Warriors, though Chamberlain scored 182 of the 196.
