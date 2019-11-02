Stat of the day

3: Rushing touchdowns of at least 80 yards for Clemson’s Travis Etienne (left), who scored on a 86-yarder in the Tigers’ rout of Wofford on Saturday. Etienne is tied with Florida State’s Chris Thompson for the most 80-yard TD runs by an ACC player in the past 15 seasons.

