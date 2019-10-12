Quote of the day
6: Pitchers in postseason history to carry a bid for a no-hitter for at least 7⅔ innings, the latest being the 7⅔ no-hit innings thrown by the Nationals’ Anibal Sanchez in Friday’s Game 1 of the NLCS. The Yankees’ Don Larsen (perfect game in 1956 World Series) and the Phillies’ Roy Halladay (2010 NLDS) completed their no-hitters. The Yankees’ Bill Bevens (1947 World Series) lost his no-hit bid after 8⅔ innings. The Yankees’ Red Ruffing (1942 World Series) and the Red Sox’s Jim Lonborg (1967 World Series) also started games with 7⅔ no-hit innings.
