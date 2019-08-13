Stat of the day

13: Home runs hit by Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres (left) against the Orioles this season (entering Tuesday), after hitting three across both games of Monday’s doubleheader. It’s the most hit against a single opponent in the divisional era (since 1969). The 22-year-old has totaled 13 home runs against every other team in the league combined.

