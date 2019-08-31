Stat of the day
15: Doubles for the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette (left) in his first 30 career games. Bichette is the third player since 1920 to have that many doubles so early into his career. The only player with more was Yankees Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio with 16 in 1936.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.