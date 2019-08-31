Stat of the day

15: Doubles for the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette (left) in his first 30 career games. Bichette is the third player since 1920 to have that many doubles so early into his career. The only player with more was Yankees Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio with 16 in 1936.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription