Stat of the day
83.5: Over/under on the number of times Houston Astros hitters, who could be targeted over anger from the team’s sign-stealing scandal, will be hit by a pitch this season, according to a prominent sportsbook. In the past five seasons, only nine teams have been hit by pitches more than 83.5 times. Last season, teams were hit by an average of 66.1 pitches. The 2008 Indians absorbed 103 plunkings, the most in the modern era (since 1920).
