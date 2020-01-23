JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 19 points to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys edged past Liberty 71-70 on Thursday night.
North Florida closed the game on an 11-0 run. Garrett Sams capped the rally, making 1 of 2 free throws to give the Ospreys the lead with one second left.
Darius McGhee had 19 points for the Flames (19-2, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 17 points. Caleb Homesley had 12 points and six rebounds.
Liberty faces Stetson on the road on Saturday.
Florida International 83, Old Dominion 80: Eric Lovett came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers, scoring 21 points, and FIU held off ODU.
Lovett sank 6 of 9 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (14-6, 5-2 Conference USA). Devon Andrews added 17 points and Osasumwen Osaghae pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Monarchs (7-13, 3-4) trailed by four at halftime.
Curry paced ODU with 18 points. Kalu Ezikpe added 15 points, while A.J. Oliver II and Joseph Reece scored 14 apiece. Xavier Green pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
UNC Asheville 80, Radford 67: L.J. Thorpe scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds and DeVon Baker had 15 points as the homestanding Bulldogs snapped a four-game home losing streak.
Travis Fields, Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Highlanders (10-9, 5-2 Big South Conference). Carlik Jones added 18 points and six rebounds. Devine Eke had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Radford takes on Hampton at home on Saturday.
Women
No. 3 Connecticut 60, No. 23 Tennessee 45: Crystal Dangerfield scored 14 points and the Huskies used a dominant third quarter to beat the Lady Vols in Hartford — the first matchup in 13 years between the teams whose rivalry dominated the sport for over a decade.
Megan Walker (Monacan) sccored 9.
Richmond 63, La Salle 61: The Spiders (8-11) lost an 11 point lead, up by one with 19 seconds left in regulation, but a clutch free throw from Kate Klimkiewicz gave the Spiders the two-point win over the Explorers (7-12).
Richmond struggled in the first quarter, losing by 10 points to end the quarter. In the second, the Spiders found their momentum and went on an 18-7 run to take a one-point lead with 3:58 left in the half. But the lead was short lived, as La Salle regained the lead with 3:03 left. The Spiders would then go on a 5-0 run to take the lead to end the half.
In the third, it was all Richmond as they would extend their lead to as many as 14 points and eventually get the close win.
Jaide Clarke-Hinds and Aniyah Carpenter each scored 11 points and combined for 14 rebounds in the Spiders victory. Claire Holt contributed with 10 and eight rebounds.
Virginia Tech 70, Boston College 49: Trinity Baptiste led the way for the Hokies with 20 points and added six rebounds in a victory over the Eagles.
Aisha Sheppard added 19 points for the Hokies (14-4, 4-3 ACC). Elizabeth Kitley scored 14 and added 11 boards.
The Eagles (10-9, 5-4) made the first basket to take a 2-0 lead, but never led again. They shot just 28.8% from the field, including 12.5% from three.
