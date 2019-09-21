CHATANOOGA, Tenn. — Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Ethan Ratke (Atlee) tied the school career field-goal record to lead James Madison to a 37-14 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.
Ben DiNucci completed 19 of 25 passes for 264 yards and a 48-yard touchdown to Brandon Polk to help the Dukes (3-1) pull away in the second half. Polk’s first career touchdown was a 48-yarder a week earlier.
Chattanooga (1-3) trailed 14-0 but scored twice in the final minute of the first quarter.
Nick Tiano threw a 19-yard strike to Chris James and then Tiano scored on a 2-yard run after Rashun Freeman recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
Both teams ran 18 plays in the first quarter with James Madison having a 126-112 lead in total yards.
Over the final three quarters the Dukes had 406 yards to the Mocs’ 133.
Agyei-Obese opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run and Jawon Hamilton had a 13-yard TD run on the next possession.
After the Mocs tied the game, James Madison got three field goals from Ratke, the third tying him with John Coursey for the school career record of 39.
Liberty 62, Hampton 27: Stephen Calvert and Brandon Robinson each accounted for two scores in the Flames’ rout of the Pirates in Lynchburg.
It was the most points scored by the Flames (2-2) since their program-high 73 against Kentucky Wesleyan on Sept. 28, 2013.
Calvert was 10-of-16 passing for 319 yards, stretching his school record to 14 career 300-yard games for Liberty (2-2).
Deondre Francois was 19 of 25 for 288 yards passing with three touchdowns and an interception for Hampton (2-2).
Robert Morris 31, VMI 21: Caleb Lewis threw for 214 yards and a touchdown and Terence Stephens Jr. ran for two touchdowns as the Colonials eased past the Keydets in Lexington.
The loss snapped VMI’s two-game win streak.
Alex Ramsey scored on a 2-yard run to pull VMI within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Keydets turned the ball over on downs at the Robert Morris 33 and fumbled away their final possession at their own 9.
The Colonials (1-3) had 368 yards of total offense in the game.
Ramsey finished with 24 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown to lead VMI (2-1).
Southern Virginia 29, Hampden-Sydney 17: Despite a 279-yard performance from starting quarterback Clay Vick, but he threw five interceptions and the Tigers took their second loss of the season in a road matchup against the Knights (2-0, 1-0).
Southern Virginia capitalized on four second-half interceptions and a 22-point fourth quarter for a victory in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchup.
The Tigers (1-2, 0-1) held a 17-7 lead at halftime after running back Kaleb Smith picked up a 4-yard rushing touchdown and a 2-point conversion.
Southern Virginia’s Akiva Wedge collected three touchdowns and 237 yards on 19 carries.
Virginia State 34, St. Augustine’s 7: Jevon LaPierre and Demetrius Strickland led the game off with two touchdowns in the first quarter, and the Trojans cruised past the host Falcons.
The Trojans would pick up another 3 points off a 42-yard field goal from Nicholas Woolfolk (Thomas Jefferson) before St. Augustine’s struck back with a 1-yard run from Jeremiah Miller. That would be the last scoring play for the Falcons (0-3).
Woolfolk ended the night with a second, 22-yard field goal, while Strickland earned his second touchdown of the game. He totaled 114 rushing yards.
Other scores:
Mars Hill 21, UVa-Wise 14
Averett 35, Ferrum 12
Apprentice 49, Gallaudet 13
Washington and Lee 53, Guilford 14
Montana State 56, Norfolk State 21
Brevard 27, Christopher Newport 6
Bridgewater 35, Shenandoah 17
Ave Maria 30, Bluefield 13
