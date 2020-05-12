“All of our worlds were different,” Stephanie Hare said when referring to when she decided to run for Ashland Town Council.
“Our lives were different, because we are different. I know that each one of us is going through so much uncertainty with the COVID-19 virus. For some of us, this may be a much needed ‘rest’, while many others can’t rest,” she said.
“For many of us, we are scared not knowing how we will make our ends meet. We should all always be in this together. I believe in the phrase ‘We should care before it hits our own yards, or we will just have a lot of messed up yards.’ ”
“We have taught our children that representation matters,” she said. “This is so very important in local government as well. I strongly believe that our differences are what make the difference. Government is not a building. Government is ‘us’. Good people, from all different walks of life, who come together, talk to each other, listen to its community, advocate on its behalf, and work hard.”
“I am running to be a voice for my neighbors,” Hare said. “I am running so that our local body of government is made up of people from all walks of life. I am running to represent my community to the very best of my ability so that we all have a voice at the table. I want to work hard to make sure that my neighbors, friends, and family feel they have someone who will have their best interest at heart -- always.”
She said the Ashland Citizen’s Leadership Academy influenced her.
She has been recording town meetings for five years, which “helped put a love and appreciation for local government in my heart as well.”
Hare co-founded a local 501(c)(3) non-profit, Friends for Awareness.
