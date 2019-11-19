Biggest trend: social or learning stair

It’s just a big open stair. Part of the stair is traditional stairs for circulation but the bulk of the feature is kind of a tiered seating so kids can hang out there together.

Natural over synthetic materials

It just creates a warmer environment. You see a lot of polished concrete which is typically a warm grey color, a lot of wood colors, maple and birch. Brick colors that are natural, authentic brick color like red or burgundy or rust-colored. They’re easy to maintain, they serve for the entire life of the building.

Lockers are a thing of the past

Students just aren’t using them anymore. So much of the instructional content now is delivered through technology, there’s just not much of a need for lockers.

Chalkboards are gone too

There’s always some sort of projection device in a room. Nowadays a projector that projects onto a marker surface can serve as both a writeable surface and a projection surface so that way students can go up in a different kind of way and interact with the image.

Libraries are the new hang-out spaces

We’ve been doing libraries where there’s definitely a Barnes and Noble and Starbucks kind of feel. You have cocktail or bar-height tables, you can come in and out.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription