Steve Trivett has been a member of Ashland Town Council since 2012, and is in his second year as mayor. He has been a resident of the town since 1983.
“I’ve served our community as a volunteer fireman, on Hanover’s Family Life Education Team, with Hanover Habitat, on Hanover’s Community Services Board, on Ashland’s Board of Zoning Appeals, on Ashland’s Planning Commission, on Hanover’s Planning Commission for the Ashland District,” he said.
“I’ve worked with elected officials, town and county staff, and citizens to accomplish community goals,” he said.
If re-elected, Trivett said his first goal would be to help citizens, businesses, and the town recover economically from the COVID-19 challenge.
“I’ll continue to ensure we equitably serve all the town, continue striving to enhance quality of life, continue excellent services, and limit taxation while keeping it all sustainable,” he said.
“And, once beyond these virus days and we return to Ashland’s pre-outbreak upward economic trajectory, I’d like to explore ways to potentially lower business taxes recognizing our business community for keeping our residential taxes stable many years.”
He wants to increase “Town Council Community meetings, in frequency and locations as possible, to reach people at deeper levels of civic engagement, to listen, respond, and encourage community participation whether individuals decide to volunteer, apply for town committee appointments or seek elected office.”
“I enjoyed the great outdoors 30 years as a carpenter before turning to human services work. I’m currently a Workforce Development program hanager with Church Hill Activities & Tutoring, teaching inner-city youth woodworking and entrepreneurial skills.”
Trivett’s educational roots run deep in Hanover County, with him having attended grades 1 through 12. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.
“I’ve furthered my education through Hanover’s Citizens’ Planning Academy, and Virginia Certified Programs for Boards of Zoning Appeals, for Planning Commissioners, for the Virginia Mayors’ Institute and many similar training conferences,” Trivett said.
