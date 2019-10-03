LOS ANGELES — Stephen Strasburg wanted the ball. That’s what he told manager Dave Martinez when he arrived at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, just two days after he threw 34 pitches in relief, and just hours before the Washington Nationals were set to begin a best-of-five series against the Dodgers.
“I mean it is something I haven’t done in a really long time, and it is what it is,” Strasburg said of altering his rigid routine to be ready for a start after the first relief appearance of his career Tuesday in the National League wild card game. “So just try to focus on what you can control and just disregard everything that you can’t.
“That’s kind of the nature of the business. Sometimes you’re going to have to deal with some things that you wouldn’t expect and bottom line is you still have to go out there and compete.”
He will soon compete against the Dodgers and lefty Clayton Kershaw. That’s the matchup for Friday, and the stakes will shift depending on which team won Thursday night’s series opener. Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA) has been Washington’s most consistent pitcher this season. He helped steady the rotation when Max Scherzer missed six weeks with various injuries this summer. He made 33 starts, his most since 2014, and many lobbied for him to start the wild card game in place of Scherzer.
But Strasburg instead came out of the bullpen to toss three scoreless innings. That came after Scherzer gave up three runs on two homers in the first five innings. That made it possible that he could still go in Game 2, having thrown only those 34 pitches in the past nine days, and that’s what the club decided on. This schedule also means Strasburg could be lined up for a potential Game 5 should it be necessary. Martinez admitted that factored heavily into his calculations.
“In my mind I like the way that sets up, yeah. It had a lot to do with it,” Martinez said Thursday afternoon. “The biggest thing was I wanted him to come to me, and I wanted him to own it. I wasn’t going to pressure him into doing anything because he’s done a lot for us already. We wouldn’t be here right now. He was a big reason why we are here.”
Martinez added that Strasburg won’t be on any restrictions Friday. The Nationals are only pitching him because he feels like he can shoulder a regular workload at 100 percent. He threw 100 or more pitches in 22 of his starts. The postseason is a different beast, and starters don’t usually make it that deep into games, but the point is that he is ready to be unleashed.
The Nationals have not yet decided on a Game 3 starter but Scherzer is the likely choice. The Dodgers already have tabbed Hyun-Jin Ryu for that contest in Washington on Sunday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.