Get juiced up about watermelons

Get juiced up about watermelons

When I was about 10 or 11, I’d visit my paternal grandparents in Pennsylvania during the summers, and fresh fruit — peaches, plums, watermelon, strawberries — was always in supply. We’d dine al fresco on the porch of their old stone house, and as cars whizzed by on the road in front of us, w…

More Watermelon Recipes