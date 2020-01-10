Succeed at the video application process with these helpful tips

Video applications are becoming more popular than ever as businesses aim to get an idea of who their prospective employees really are before they step foot in the interview room. Most people are uncomfortable with the thought of seeing themselves on film, especially in front of a potential employer. A few simple steps to a strong video application can ensure that you not only come across as a professional, but will let your personality shine and land the interview .
Plan accordingly
An application is not the time to improvise. Take the time to research the company and job description, so that you can plan appropriately. A little preparation can make all the difference in making a positive first impression.
Practice makes perfect
Writing down and rehearsing what you are going to say before you start recording will ensure that you sound confident and prepared. Here are some things to keep in mind:
1. Be familiar with your notes, but don't read from a script.
2. Make sure that you are speaking clearly and slowly, and taking the time to enunciate every word.
3. Don't focus solely on your resume. This is your chance to be creative and let your personality shine, so take the opportunity to go into more detail about your strengths and experience.
Choose the right location
Pick a neat, quiet setting with minimal distractions to film. You want the focus of the application to be you, not the background noise or others around you.
Watch your video
After you record yourself, sit down with a friend and watch your video together. Be sure to take notes on any mistakes, distractions, or weaknesses you notice, so you can work to improve them.
Reshoot if necessary
If your first video is full of mistakes or subtle distractions, film again until you are confident that your application is a strong representation of who you are as an employee.
The beauty of video applications is that you have the power to make a strong first impression with future employers before you meet them. By taking the time to prepare, practicing what you are going to say, and making adjustments as you go along, you will be on your way to achieving the interview and position you're applying for.
