Title: President of Woody Funeral Homes and Nelsen Funeral Home and Crematory
Born: August 1984 in California
Education: Associate degree in mortuary science, Arapahoe Community College; bachelor’s degree in business administration, Fort Lewis College; MBA in health care management, Regis University
Career: Funeral service apprentice, Ertel Funeral Home, Cortez, Colo., 2003-2006; funeral director, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, Lewiston, Idaho, 2007-2011; funeral director, Hampton Funeral Homes, Prescott, Ariz., 2011-2012; funeral service professional, Serenity Funeral Homes, Farmington, N.M., 2012; general manager, Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Pittsburgh, 2013-2015; location manager, Nelsen Funeral Home, 2015-2018; location manager, Woody Funeral Homes, 2018; president, Nelsen Funeral Home and Woody Funeral Homes, 2019-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Sandston
Best business decision: “Leveraging diversity to create a strong team to serve many different types of families.”
Worst business decision: “Letting myself believe that the ‘old way’ is the ‘best way.’ I could never give myself or my business a chance to grow using that mindset.”
Mistake you learned from the most: “Letting myself become intimidated by the men running the funeral service industry. I learned early on that to succeed and grow, I needed to trust my voice, speak up, not be afraid to aim for higher, and claim opportunities knowing that I worked hard to deserve them.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “We have ever-growing opportunities to meet consumer needs through technology. For example, many families may be spread miles apart and not always able to rush to the funeral home together to make funeral arrangements. These days, families can even be helped through online web-conference funeral arrangements.”
First job after college: Laboratory administrator for a hospital pathologist
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would’ve sprinted toward a position with my current company. The possibilities for advancement here are endless, especially for women in the field.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “On Fire: The 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life” by John O’Leary. “The author has a remarkable, moving story that proves there really are no excuses in life. I mean … he can play the piano and he has no fingers.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: Favorite: physics and marching band; least favorite: physical education
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.