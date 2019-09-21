An Aug. 11 article that appeared in the Commentary section by Charles F. Bryan contains several factual errors. The date of the South Carolina nullification crisis took place during 1832-33. President Andrew Jackson called for the relocation of all Eastern Indians to beyond the Mississippi River in his 1829 State of the Union address. Jackson vetoed the recharter of the Bank of the United States in 1832, four years before the original charter expired. Dr. Bryan has written an explanation that discusses the mistakes of the piece’s chronology while reviewing the standards of scholarship that every historian should follow. The article, “A modern-day Old Hickory?” can be found at richmond.com.
